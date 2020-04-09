LIVE OAK — The Florida Department of Health announced eight additional confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus Thursday morning in Suwannee County, bringing the county’s total to 54.
The new cases involve a 55-year-old female, a 74-year-old male, a 57-year-old male, an 85-year-old female, a 64-year-old male, a 67-year-old male, an 89-year-old female and an 85-year-old female. All are connected to an existing case.
The Florida Department of Health in Suwannee County (DOH-Suwannee) is now conducting its contact investigation and working on identifying and notifying individuals who will need to self-monitor for symptoms for a 14-day period. Contact investigations are a critical way for staff epidemiologists to track and prevent the spread of disease.
The health department data shows seven hospitalizations from the virus in the county.
Suwannee County has had 256 people tested with 202 negative results.
“If we work together using smart mitigation practices, we can reduce COVID-19’s impact on our community,” said Kerry Waldron, the county’s health administrator, adding that it is imperative to limit unnecessary trips and remain at home. “We must practice social distancing, stay home when sick, frequently wash your hands for at least 20 seconds, cover coughs and sneezes, and follow CDC prevention guidelines to stop the spread of the virus.”
Hamilton County has one confirmed case, as does Lafayette County. Liberty County remains the only county in the state without a known case.
There have been 55 people sampled for testing in Hamilton County for the virus with 53 negative test results one still pending. Lafayette County has had 32 people test negative.
Statewide, the health department said there were 16,364 confirmed cases as of Thursday morning with 2,149 people hospitalized from the virus. There have been 354 deaths linked to COVID-19 in the state.
