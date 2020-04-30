LIVE OAK — The Suwannee County Tax Collector’s office will re-open to the public Monday.
With the re-opening, only a limited number of customers will be allowed into the office at one time.
The office will be serving Suwannee County residents only and all customers will be required to wear a mask before entering the office. All social distancing guidelines must be followed and will be enforced.
Also, only customers processing transactions or conducting tax collector business will be allowed into the office. No one will be allowed to accompany that person.
At this time, modified office hours will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. except for driver license and Florida ID’s. Those services will close at 4:30 p.m.
With the opening, all services will resume except Driver License Road Skills Tests. Please go to the tax collector’s website at www.suwtax.com for a list of third-party road skills test providers.
Concealed weapons services will be available. However, until further notice these services will be by appointment only.
Customers are encouraged to utilize the outside drop box, mail and online services for tag renewals and tax payments. At this time, people may also renew tags and pay property taxes by phone. For phone payments, please call 386-362-2816.
