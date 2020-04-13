LIVE OAK — The 68th confirmed case of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Suwannee County was announced Monday evening by the Florida Department of Health.
The county also experienced its first death from the virus, a 77-year-old female, who died Saturday but was verified by the health department Monday.
The latest case involves an 81-year-old male and is connected to an existing case.
The Florida Department of Health in Suwannee County (DOH-Suwannee) is now conducting its contact investigation and working on identifying and notifying individuals who will need to self-monitor for symptoms for a 14-day period. Contact investigations are a critical way for staff epidemiologists to track and prevent the spread of disease.
Of the county’s confirmed cases, 58 are staff or residents of long-term care facilities, according to health department data, which also shows Live Oak listed as the residence for 53 of the county’s cases with two each from Wellborn and O’Brien. There is one known case from both Branford and McAlpin. The residence is listed as missing on nine cases from the county in the health department’s data.
There have been 354 tests conducted from Suwannee County with the county’s 19% positive rate, the highest in the state. The county has had 14 people hospitalized from the virus.
Hamilton County has two confirmed cases with 72 negative test results and one sample still awaiting sampling. One of Hamilton’s cases is a staff member or resident at a long-term care facility.
Lafayette County’s lone confirmed case is also a staff member or resident at a long-term care facility. There have been 39 total tests conducted in Lafayette County with 38 results returned negative.
Statewide, there are 21,019 confirmed cases with 2,841 people hospitalized from the virus. There are 499 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
