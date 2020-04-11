LIVE OAK — The Florida Department of Health announced Saturday evening the 67th confirmed case of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Suwannee County.
The latest case involves a 77-year-old female and is connected to an existing case.
The Florida Department of Health in Suwannee County (DOH-Suwannee) is now conducting its contact investigation and working on identifying and notifying individuals who will need to self-monitor for symptoms for a 14-day period. Contact investigations are a critical way for staff epidemiologists to track and prevent the spread of disease.
According to the health department data, there are 10 hospitalizations in the country from the virus.
There have been 305 tests conducted on Suwannee County samples with 238 negative results.
As of Saturday morning, 49 of Suwannee’s cases were staff or residents at long-term care facilities, according to the health department.
Hamilton County has two confirmed cases with 62 negative test results and one sample still awaiting testing. One of Hamilton’s cases is staff or a resident at a long-term care facility
In Lafayette County, there is one known case out of 36 tests conducted and is a staff ore resident at a long-term care facility.
On Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said there were 51 cases affiliated with an outbreak at a nursing home in Suwannee County, Suwannee Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Statewide, there are now 18,986 confirmed cases with 2,607 hospitalizations and 445 deaths attributed to the virus.
