LIVE OAK — An additional 21 cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Suwannee County were announced Saturday by the Florida Department of Health.
The new cases bring the county up to 393 cases after one of the cases announced Friday was discovered to be a duplicate case, according to Kerry Waldron, the county’s administrator of health. Among those cases are 55 hospitalizations and 19 deaths. Waldron said an additional death listed by the state has yet to be confirmed by the local health department.
Those cases announced Saturday involve a 65-year-old male, a 33-year-old female, a 4-year-old female, a 22-year-old female, a 48-year-old female, a 20-year-old female, a 29-year-old female, a 23-year-old male, a 53-year-old female, a 40-year-old female, a 37-year-old female, a 33-year-old female, a 47-year-old female, an 11-year-old female, a 65-year-old female, a 9-year-old female, a 7-year-old female, a 24-year-old male,a 19-year-old female, a 73-year-old female and a 42-year-old male. Of the cases, seven are connected to existing cases.
Suwannee County has had 136 new cases in the past week, 205 in the past two weeks. During that span, the county has had a positive test rate of 16% (last week) and 17.4% (two weeks).
Overall, 10.7% of 3,675 people tested in Suwannee County have tested positive for the virus.
Staff and residents of long-term care facilities have accounted for 125 of the cases in Suwannee County.
Lafayette County added four new cases Saturday, raising its total to 30 known cases after a duplicate case was discovered among the cases announced Friday.
The new cases involve a 68-year-old male, a 31-year-old male, a 10-year-old female and a 57-year-old female. These cases are all connected.
Total, Lafayette County has had 531 people tested with 5.6% testing positive.
In the past week when 10 cases have been confirmed, the county’s positive rate is 8.9%. The past two weeks 10.2% (16) have tested positive.
There have been three hospitalizations in positive patients in Lafayette County.
In Hamilton County, 12.2% of the 2,631 people tested overall have been positive as there are 322 known cases, including five new cases announced Saturday.
Those cases involve
There have been 10 hospitalizations and two deaths in positive patients in Hamilton County, where 218 cases are staff or inmates of correctional facilities.
Hamilton County has had 35 new cases announced in the past week, 50 in the past two weeks. In the past week, the county’s positive test rate is 14.7%, 13.1% during the past two weeks.
On Saturday, more than 9,500 new cases were announced for the state of Florida, which is now up to 132,545 known cases. Those cases include 14,136 hospitalizations and 3,390 deaths.
