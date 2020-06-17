LIVE OAK — One day after topping 200 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus, Suwannee County added nine more new cases.
The Florida Department of Health announced nine new confirmed cases of the virus Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to 217 cases.
The new cases involve a 39-year-old male, a 67-year-old male, a 62-year-old female, a 44-year-old male, a 64-year-old female, a 27-year-old male, a 48-year-old female, a 51-year-old male and a 54-year-old female. Seven of the cases are connected, according to the health department, and one is hospitalized.
Of the county’s cases, 41 have included hospitalizations with 18 deaths. Health department data shows 119 of the cases are staff or residents of long-term care facilities.
There have been 2,988 people tested from Suwannee County as of Wednesday morning with a 7.3% positive test rate.
However, in the past two weeks, the county has had a 7.6% positive test rate with 47 new cases. That nearly doubles to 13.6% in the last week with 41 positive tests out of 301 tests conducted, according to data from the health department.
The Florida Department of Health in Suwannee County has drive-through testing planned for Saturday in Branford and Tuesday in Live Oak. The Branford event will be held, weather permitting, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Hatch Park, 403 SE Craven St. In Live Oak, the testing will be conducted at the Suwannee Coliseum, 1302 11th St. SW, from 8-11 a.m.
Hamilton County also had two new cases confirmed Wednesday, increasing its total to 279 known cases.
Those new cases involve a 13-year-old female and a 45-year-old female, both connected to an existing case.
Health department data indicates that 217 of the county’s cases are staff or inmates at a correctional facility. There have been eight hospitalizations and two deaths in positive patients from Hamilton County.
Hamilton County has had 2,446 people tested as of Wednesday morning and has an 11.4% positive test rate.
In the past two weeks, Hamilton County has had 32 positive tests, 9.8% of the 325 tests returned, according to health department data, with 11 new cases — 8.3% — of 132 tests conducted in the past week.
The Florida Department of Health in Hamilton County has drive-through testing events scheduled for Thursday and June 25. Both are scheduled to last from 9-11 a.m. at the health department, 209 SE Central Ave. in Jasper.
The 13 new tests returned in Lafayette County all were negative as the county still has 15 known cases from 443 total tests.
Nearly half of those cases — 7 — have come in the past two weeks where the county’s positive rate has been 10.3%. Overall, the county has a 3.4% positive test rate.
The Florida Department of Health in Lafayette County does have a drive-through testing event planned for Friday. The event, weather permitting, will last from 9-11 a.m. at the health department, 140 SW Virginia Circle in Mayo.
The state added 2,610 new cases in Wednesday’s release by the health department, increasing the number of statewide cases to 82,719. Of those, 12,389 have included hospitalizations (an increase of 183) and 3,018 deaths (up 25).
