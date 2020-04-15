LIVE OAK — The Florida Department of Health announced Wednesday afternoon two additional confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus, increasing the county’s total to 80 known cases.
The cases involve a 19-year-old female and a 38-year-old male. Both are connected to an existing case.
The Florida Department of Health in Suwannee County (DOH-Suwannee) is now conducting its contact investigation and working on identifying and notifying individuals who will need to self-monitor for symptoms for a 14-day period. Contact investigations are a critical way for staff epidemiologists to track and prevent the spread of disease.
According to the health department data, the county has had 16 hospitalizations and three deaths attributed to the virus.
Total, there have been 391 tests conducted from the county with 311 returned negative.
Hamilton County continues to have just two known cases with one confirmed case in Lafayette County. There have been 41 tests conducted in Lafayette County with 40 negative results, while there have been 76 negative tests in Hamilton County, where one sample is awaiting testing.
Statewide, the health department shows 22,511 confirmed cases with 596 deaths and 3,193 hospitalizations.
