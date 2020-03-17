LIVE OAK, Fla. — The carnival lights and country nights of the Suwannee County Fair will have to wait for another year.
The Suwannee County Fair Association Board of Directors announced Tuesday the 105th edition of the fair, which was slated to start Friday and last through March 28, was canceled. That cancellation comes a day after the board had announced a postponement.
“It is with deep regret the Suwannee County Fair Board has decided to CANCEL the 2020 fair due to the growing concerns amid COVID-19,” the board’s statement read. “We thank everyone for following and staying in touch with our office as we have worked though making this difficult decision.
“Again, we thank you and look forward to seeing you next year at the Suwannee County Fair.”
The cancellation of the fair comes in the wake of the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic and recommendations from the Center for Disease Control about not holding mass gatherings.
