LIVE OAK — With its U.S. Census numbers lagging, Suwannee County officials are examining how to provide a boost.
At a special called meeting of the Suwannee County Board of County Commissioners on March 21, the board and other county officials engaged in a lengthy discussion about the county’s current 44% rate of residents completing the census. In 2010, U.S. Census Bureau estimates indicated that the county had a 70% rate.
Jimmy Norris, the county’s economic development director and the head of the county’s complete count committee, said the county started strong but in the past week had averaged a 0.3% rate, including one day with a 0.
“At that rate, it’s going to take 1 1/2 years to get to the 70% we were at in 2010,” Norris said.
Norris added that other counties in the area were facing similar issues, but said he wanted the county to stay aggressive in trying to make sure residents were counted.
The census is critical to how federal funds are appropriated as well as redistricting and seat allocations in Congress, according to Jennifer Pyle, a partnership specialist with the census during presentations last fall.
According to Pyle, $675 billion of federal funding annually over the next 10 years is what’s at stake with the results of the census. The government appropriates more funding where there is a larger population. It also could lead to additional representation in the U.S. House of Representatives and the districting within the Florida legislature.
Len Stapleton, the board chairman, said part of the problem is with the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic leading to school closures, stay-at-home orders and cutbacks or temporary closures of businesses, the census likely seems less important to many.
“It’s not even in the back seat, it’s in the trunk,” Stapleton said, adding that while it seems insignificant today, the importance of the census is huge.
Norris agreed.
“It will be very important as we come out of this,” he said, noting that many of the county’s services from the library system to fire and rescue to schools to the sheriff’s office all depend on the federal funding that is determined by the census numbers.
In 2010, when the county had that 70% rate, Norris said the census bureau data indicates 13% was through the enumerators going door to door. That may not occur this year due to the pandemic, further complicating the situation.
Norris said the committee has already sent home information through the school bus packet and meal deliveries as well as through bank drive-throughs and in meal pickups at the Filling Fork in Branford. The census also handed out information at the Farm Share event in Live Oak that provided food to more than 800 vehicles.
In addition to those efforts, District 5 Commissioner Ronnie Richardson suggested the county put some of its furloughed library workers back to work to make phone calls to county residents. Sharon Hingson, the assistant director of the county’s Emergency Management Division, added that the Alert Suwannee notification system could also be used to send out a mass message about the census.
Norris said phone calls was something the committee had discussed as a final step if the county’s numbers were still low.
“Is it worth it to sit down and make all the calls?” he said. “Now how many points can we pick up?”
County Administrator Randy Harris, who was directed by the board to meet with Norris and devise the county’s plan of attack, said regardless of how many points are picked up, the county needs to try it.
“If it’s 50% effective, that’s OK,” he said. “We still will get results,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.