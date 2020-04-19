LIVE OAK — Eight new confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Suwannee County were announced Sunday evening by the Florida Department of Health, raising the county’s total to 98 known cases.
The cases involve a 51-year-old female, 51-year-old male, an 85-year-old female, a 41-year-old female, an 83-year-old male, a 102-year-old female, a 66-year-old male and a 64-year-old male. All are connected to an existing case.
Health department data shows that 85 of the county’s cases are staff or residents at long-term care facilities with Suwannee Health and Rehabilitation Center the only facility listed by the state as having positive cases.
In all, 449 tests have been conducted on residents of Suwannee County with 351 negative results. The 22% positive test rate is the highest total in the state, edging out Jefferson County’s 21%. There have been 24 hospitalizations from the virus in the county with six deaths.
Hamilton County has three confirmed cases, two of which are staff or residents at long-term care facilities, and have had 93 negative test results with one sample awaiting testing.
In Lafayette County, one person has tested positive while 48 results have returned negative.
There are 26,314 confirmed cases in the state, according to the health department data with 774 deaths and 3,813 hospitalizations as a result of the virus.
