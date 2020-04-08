LIVE OAK — The Florida Department of Health announced 13 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Suwannee County on Wednesday morning, bringing the county’s total to 46 known cases.
The new cases involve 10 females according to the health department data: ages 22, 56, 56, 20, 18, 28, 66, 73, 54 and 45; and three males: ages, 67, 59 and 26. Nine of the cases are connected to an existing case.
The Florida Department of Health in Suwannee County (DOH-Suwannee) is now conducting its contact investigation and working on identifying and notifying individuals who will need to self-monitor for symptoms for a 14-day period. Contact investigations are a critical way for staff epidemiologists to track and prevent the spread of disease.
As Suwannee County sees increasing confirmed cases, DOH-Suwannee Administrator Kerry Waldron emphasized the importance of mitigation practices in preventing the spread of the virus.
“If we work together using smart mitigation practices, we can reduce COVID-19’s impact on our community,” Waldron said. “We must practice social distancing, stay home when sick, frequently wash your hands for at least 20 seconds, cover coughs and sneezes, and follow CDC prevention guidelines to stop the spread of the virus.”
The county has had 233 people tested with 187 negative results in addition to the 46 positive tests.
Five people in Suwannee County have been hospitalized from the virus, according to health department data and 28 of the county’s cases are staff and residents at long-term care facilities.
Thirty-two of the confirmed cases have a residence of Live Oak, according to the health department data with two from Wellborn, two from O’Brien and one each from McAlpin and Branford. The residences of eight of the cases are listed as missing in the report.
Hamilton County still has just one confirmed case of the virus, a 56-year-old female from Jennings. There have been 49 people that tested negative from the county with one still awaiting results.
There are two counties in the state without a confirmed case: Lafayette and Liberty. Lafayette has had 31 people sampled for testing with 30 negative results and one still pending.
Statewide there are 15,456 confirmed cases as of Wednesday morning with 1,955 people hospitalized from the virus. The state has 309 deaths linked to COVID-19.
