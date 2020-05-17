LIVE OAK — While open during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, there hasn’t been a lot of business at the Suwannee County Airport.
Greg Scott, the airport manager, said flights have dropped off around 70% this spring thanks to the virus and a stay-at home-order from Gov. Ron DeSantis as well as leaders in other states.
To help fill that void, the airport has been approved for $30,000 in funding from the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act through the Federal Aviation Administration.
“The idea is to make sure everybody keeps working,” Scott said of the funding, which he said has been made available for nearly every airport. “What happens with airports, when the economy goes down, people stop flying, even recreational.”
The local plan for the funding will be on salaries and operational costs, Scott said. Other allowed expenses would have included projects, but Scott said it would have been hard to track the permitted expenses and get reimbursed going that route.
However, once the Suwannee County Airport receives its reimbursement for those salaries, Scott said it will possibly lead to some project down the road. Several items that are planned for the airport include a new hangar and renovating the terminal. Further down the road, the airport will be looking into additional safety and security features.
Another avenue for that funding could be purchase of additional jet fuel, which is now available at a cheaper price than previously.
“When we’re fully operational and we’ve got the fuel flowing, it will really help us a lot just making sure we’re able to keep functioning,” he said. “When things turn around and people start moving again, we’ll be ready to go.
“Now that we have new fuel, we can be competitive again with fuel prices. Actually in Keystone, they got creative. They had like 9000 gallons of fuel sitting there high-priced and they couldn’t move it because of the price so they used this CARES money to offset the price to bring it down to get rid of fuel, so they could get new fuel at a cheaper price.”
