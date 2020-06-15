LIVE OAK — After weeks of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases being few and far between in Suwannee County, the numbers have spiked once again in the past week.
With the addition of four new cases Monday — a 13-year-old female, a 27-year-old female, a 60-year-old male and a 53-year-old male — the county now has 199 known cases of the virus and has added 25 in a week’s time with at least one new case announced every day.
There were nine new confirmed cases released Sunday. Those involved a 47-year-old female, 40-year-old male, 48-year-old male, 14-year-old female, 47-year-old female, 40-year-old male, 40-year-old male, 17-year-old male and 45-year-old female.
In the past week, 275 tests have been conducted in Suwannee County.
Total, there have been 2,830 people tested from the county, which now has a 7.03% positive test rate.
The Florida Department of Health in Suwannee County has drive-through testing planned for Saturday in Branford and Tuesday in Live Oak. The Branford event will be held, weather permitting, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Hatch Park, 403 SE Craven St. In Live Oak, the testing will be conducted at the Suwannee Coliseum, 1302 11th St. SW, from 8-11 a.m.
Those wishing to be tested at either site do not have to have signs or symptoms and no appointment is needed. The health department urges those that want to be tested to not eat, drink or use tobacco products two hours prior being tested. People wanting to be tested should bring a valid ID and must remain in their vehicle at all times.
The health department also has free cloth masks available for those in need. Call DOH-Suwannee at 386-362-2708 to obtain a mask.
According to health department data, 119 of the county’s cases involve staff or residents of long-term care facilities. The lone long-term care facility that had active cases as of Sunday was Suwannee Health and Rehabilitation Center, which had 40 positive residents — 33 of which have been transferred out of the facility — and one staff member.
There have been 18 deaths and 40 hospitalizations in the county’s cases.
Statewide, there were 77,326 total known cases as of Monday morning with 12,015 hospitalizations and 2,938 deaths in positive patients. The state has had 1,431,164 people tested through Monday morning with a 5.4% positive rate.
