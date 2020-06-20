LIVE OAK — Nearly two dozen new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Suwannee County were confirmed Saturday by the Florida Department of Health.
The 23 new cases raises the county’s total to 252 known cases of the virus.
The new cases involve 16 females (ages 21, 25, 35, 22, 58, 42, 23, 70, 62, 35, 66, 34, 46, 34, 39 and 28) and seven males (ages 96, 85, 34, 2, 12, 38 and 11). According to data from the health department, eight had close contact with an existing case.
Those cases are the biggest part of a spike in the county in the past week as 66 new cases have been announced in that span. The county has an 8.4% positive test rate overall, but is twice that in the past week at 16.9%.
Total, 2,999 people have been tested from Suwannee County.
Health department data shows that 122 of the county’s cases are staff or residents of long-term care facilities. There have been 44 hospitalizations and eight deaths in positive patients from the county.
Hamilton County also had two new cases announced Saturday by the health department, involving a 40-year-old male and a 68-year-old male. The county now has 287 confirmed cases, including eight hospitalizations and two deaths in positive patients.
Overall, 2,455 people have been tested from Hamilton County with 11.7% testing positive. In the past week when 15 new cases have been confirmed, that rate is 10.5%, as it is the past weeks when 25 cases have been added.
There were no new cases confirmed Saturday in Lafayette County, which has 18 known cases out of 448 tests conducted.
Statewide, there were 93,797 cases as of Saturday morning, an increase of 4,049 cases. Those cases include 12,939 hospitalizations (increase of 165) and 3,144 deaths (increase of 40).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.