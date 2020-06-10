LIVE OAK — Already lengthy, the Suwannee County officials’ plans to chip seal roads likely has grown even longer.
The Suwannee County Board of County Commissioners discussed the chip seal program at its June 2 meeting, but the discussion didn’t settle much.
After a back-and-forth between Len Stapleton, the District 4 commissioner and board chair, and District 5 commissioner Ronnie Richardson, Ricky Gamble suggested the board not make any new spending plans due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
Gamble, the District 3 commissioner, said until there is a clearer picture of what the county’s funding will look like following the pandemic, there was no need to rush into planning the next wave of projects.
“With not knowing what the revenue projects are going to be, it may be a good thing to have this sitting in contingency to operate the budget,” he said.
County Administrator Randy Harris, when asked by District 1 commissioner Don Hale, said the county still has one major chip seal project to work on as well as three smaller roads that need to be completed for safety reasons. There is also a list of other roads that the commissioners have previously asked about, Harris said.
Harris added the county needs a handful of those projects at one time in order to reduce the cost of completing the roads, which is a time-consuming process that involves the county constructing the base and then the top treatment being applied, which can’t be done during the winter months. In all, Harris said said it could take eight to 10 months for a road to be completed.
“We are on a 165-year plan,” he said about the county’s current rate of completing the roads with the funding available. “I’m just asking to be patient.
“The goal is to chip seal them all.”
Harris, though, agreed with Gamble that funding could be an issue for the foreseeable future, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Harris said he could see the impact last for the next three years.
The discussion stemmed from Richardson’s desire to get additional roads in the southern end of the county completed through the chip seal program. The district was projected to have approximately $35,000 in chip seal projects during FY 2018-19 as the county worked to balance the spending across the county.
However, according to the county’s chip seal numbers provided to the commissioners for the meeting, there have been no chip seal projects performed with that funding in District 5.
That funding instead was used in addition to a FEMA reimbursement for improvements and widening to Hughes Road.
Richardson said there was no previous discussion of using the chip seal funds for that project, which did not have funding previously set aside for it.
“My expectation was we would find a way to get that road extended because it was bad,” Richardson said. “It was about a necessity, the necessity of a road being paved, being fixed.”
Stapleton said he viewed it as an improvement project that benefited not only the southern district, but the county as a whole.
“It’s just a difference of opinion and difference in the way we look at it,” Stapleton said.
County not raising fire, trash fees
The board unanimously approved leaving the fees alone for fire assessment and solid waste service assessment.
The rates are $100 per dwelling unit — as well as 12 cents per square foot for non-resident, capped at 179,400 square feet; $17.91 per parcel for property less than 160 acres and 14 cents per acre for property between 160 acres and 640 acres — for fire service and $130 per dwelling unit for solid waste collection.
