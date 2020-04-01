LIVE OAK — The Suwannee County Board of County Commissioners will meet again Thursday morning.
The board called a special meeting, set for 9 a.m. Thursday, to discuss any additional business the board needs to consider regarding COVID-19.
It will be the board's second special meeting of the week as they met Monday morning as well to extend the local state of emergency. The board briefly discussed but did not take action on closing non-essential businesses that are hands-on during that meeting, including salons, barber shops and tattoo parlors.
However, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a stay at home order Wednesday afternoon that directs all residents in the state to limit their movements to essential services.
