LIVE OAK, Fla. — The Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park has joined with Relix Magazine, Live Oak Music & Arts Foundation (Beth Judy) and internationally famous festival promoter Paul Levine (Suwannee Rising, Hulaween, Purple Hatters Ball) to present Suwannee At Home: Spirit Raiser 2020 online Friday through Sunday.
The event will air on Zoom via Facebook. Included during this event at www.suwanneespiritraiser.com/ and Relix will also be some archived music from early festivals.
All proceeds from the event will benefit the Live Oak Music and Art Foundation (LOMAF), a 501c3 organization which provides education and charitable assistance to the North Florida community through music and art. Head to the organization’s site at https://www.facebook.com/LOMAForg/ for more information.
The time schedule will be announced Thursday but is hoped to be around 4–8 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Check the websites for updates so you don’t miss the spirit raiser that everyone needs right now.
The SOSMP, Relix Magazine, Judy and Levine invite everyone to join together for the music event designed to raise the spirits of weary coronavirus pandemic music fans everywhere, especially those who love the SOSMP, during this unprecedented time in history.
Featured volunteer artists performing will include Snarky Puppy, Umphrey’s McGee, moe., Lettuce, Big Gigantic, Greensky Bluegrass, Dopapod, Doom Flamingo, Jennifer Hartswick & Chris Chew, Keller Williams, Leftover Salmon, Zach Deputy, Railroad Earth, The Motet, Eric Krasno, George Porter Jr., Dumpstaphunk, Larry & Jenny Keel, Grass Is Dead, Luther Dickinson, Rev Jeff Mosier, Steep Canyon Rangers, Sierra Hull, The New Mastersounds, The Travelin’ McCourys, Van Ghost, Weedie Braimah, Roosevelt Collier, Nikki Talley and The Duhks and many more starting this Friday and will bring many genres of music together during the three-day, online festival.
A combination of both live and pre-recorded music, Q & A and more will air on Zoom via Facebook during the festival.
