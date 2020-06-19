LIVE OAK — More than 3,800 new confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus were announced Friday by the Florida Department of Health.
That included five new cases in Suwannee County as well as four in Hamilton County and two in Lafayette County.
The new cases raises Suwannee County’s total to 229 known cases, 56 coming in the past two weeks and 46 in the past week.
The cases announced Friday involve a 3-year-old male, a 38-year-old female, a 53-year-old female, a 17-year-old male and a 63-year-old female. Three of the cases had close contact with an existing case according to health department data.
An additional positive patient has also been hospitalized in Suwannee County, making 43 hospitalizations of people with the virus along with 18 deaths.
Of the county’s cases, 120 have been residents or staff of long-term care facilities according to health department data.
The county has had 2,956 people tested with 7.7% testing positive. In the past week, though, that percentage has nearly doubled with 14.7% of 312 people tested having a positive result.
Hamilton County’s positive test rate of the 2,442 total tests conducted there is 11.7%. In the past two weeks, where 26 people have tested positive, that positivity rate is 9.9%. There have been 14 positive results in the last week or 10.4% of the 134 tests conducted.
Those four newest positive results involve a 22-year-old female, a 28-year-old female, a 20-year-old female and a 65-year-old male. Three are connected to an existing case.
Hamilton County has had eight hospitalizations and two deaths in positive patients. Health department data shows that 217 of the county’s cases are staff or inmates at a correctional facility.
The newest cases in Lafayette County involve a 28-year-old female and a 35-year-old male, both with contact with a confirmed case. That brings the county’s total of known cases to 18, seven of which were residents or staff at a long-term care facility. Just two of the county’s cases have been hospitalized.
Six new cases have been confirmed in the past week for Lafayette County where the positivity rate has been 13% in that span. Overall, the county has a 4% positive test rate out of 427 tests conducted.
With the 3,822 new cases announced Friday morning, there are now 89,748 known cases in the state out of more than 1.5 million tests conducted. There also have been 3,104 deaths in positive patients in the state with 12,774 hospitalizations, an increase of nearly 200 hospitalizations and 43 deaths.
