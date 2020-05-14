JENNINGS — After more than 40 years, the Town of Jennings is looking for a new town attorney.
Tom Stone submitted a letter of resignation dated April 30 to the Jennings Town Council. However, he has not yet set an effective date on the resignation. The council has asked if Stone would continue to serve as town attorney until it can retain other qualified legal services.
“I do not want to leave the council without a legal advisor during the current internal disputes,” Stone said.
Those “internal disputes” helped lead Stone to the decision to step away from the position, although he said he decided months ago to close his law practice at the end of the calendar year.
“At this time my position has become a ‘flash point’ for what is obviously a bitterly divided council,” he wrote in the letter. “Jennings has over the time of my tenure grown and prospered due to the harmonious action of the council. Under current circumstances this type of cooperation now seems impossible.”
Stone has served as the town attorney since 1979 when Jerry Blair resigned the position when he was elected as the State Attorney for the Third Judicial Circuit.
“It has been my honor to serve as the attorney for the Jennings Town Council,” Stone said. “I will always treasure the friendships I have developed over the years with the citizens of the town.”
