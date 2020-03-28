TALLAHASSEE — There are now more than 4,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the novel Coronavirus, in the state the Florida Department of Health announced Saturday evening.
The health department announced 4,038 confirmed cases in the state, including 3,877 cases involving Florida residents. According to DOH, there have been 567 people hospitalized in the state from the virus and 56 deaths. There have been 646 new cases Saturday, just below the 678 new cases confirmed Friday, the most the state has seen in one day.
Locally, Suwannee County has one confirmed case of the virus, a 51-year-old female that is self-isolating as was announced Friday. The case is not travel related. There have been 44 people that tested negative from the county.
Neither Hamilton nor Lafayette counties have had any positive test results. There have been nine people test negative from Lafayette and 14 test negative from Hamilton.
There are confirmed cases involving 49 counties in the state, including 1,097 in Dade County and 801 in Broward County. Columbia County has had three confirmed cases.
