TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Department of Health announced Tuesday evening that there are nearly 1,500 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the novel Coronavirus.
According to health department data, there are 1,467 cases throughout the state, with cases in 46 counties. Brossard and Dade counties account for 679 of the state’s cases.
There are still no confirmed cases in Suwannee, Hamilton or Lafayette counties.
The DOH shows 14 negative tests in Suwannee County with 11 cases awaiting further testing from the public health lab, which is intended for people with symptoms and known exposure or severe illness.
The persons under investigation in Suwannee County include 19 women and they range in age from 22 to 86.
Eight people from Hamilton County have tested negative with one awaiting additional testing, ranging from 23 years old to 93.
Lafayette County has had seven negative tests with people ranging from 31 to 86.
Meanwhile, Columbia County has three confirmed cases of COVID-19 with a 46-year-old man testing positive Monday. It is not known if his case is travel related. The two previous cases from Columbia County were a 46-year-old woman and a 70-year-old woman, neither of which were related to travel.
There have been 31 negative tests from cases in Columbia County with 23 pending further testing.
