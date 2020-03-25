TALLAHASSEE — The number of confirmed cases of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state is closing in on 2,000, the Florida Department of Health announced Wednesday evening.
Data from the health department indicate there are now 1,977 confirmed cases, 1,867 of which are Florida residents. There are 1,578 more cases awaiting further testing from the state public health lab, which is intended for people with symptoms and known exposure or severe illness. The health department said 23 people have died from the virus in the state with an additional 343 people hospitalized.
There are no confirmed cases of the virus for Suwannee, Hamilton or Lafayette counties yet, the data shows. There have been 24 people test negative in Suwannee County with 14 results still pending at the state health lab. The people under investigation in the county range in age from 20 to 86 years old and include 26 women.
Lafayette County has had nine people tested, eight coming back negative and one still pending with a range from 19 years old to 86. Five women and four men have been tested in Lafayette County.
In Hamilton County, nine people have tested negative, including six men. Their age range is 23 to 93.
