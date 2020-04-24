TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Department of Health announced Friday evening 30,533 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus across the state.
The health department data also shows there have been 4,817 hospitalizations in positive patients as well as 1,046 deaths.
Suwannee County still has 106 known cases — a 107th case showing on the state database was a retest of a previously confirmed Columbia County case, according to Kerry Waldron, the county’s administrator of health. There have been 512 tests conducted from the county with 406 negative results and two samples awaiting testing.
There also have been 29 hospitalizations and 10 deaths in positive cases from the county.
Ninety-two of the county’s cases are staff or residents of long-term care facilities with Suwannee Health and Rehabilitation Center still the only site listed as having positive cases in the county. However, Advent Christian Village announced Friday that they have had staff members at both Dacier Manor, the village’s assisted living facility, and the Good Samaritan Center, the skilled nursing facility at ACV. However, neither employee, who haven’t been at work in more than a week, are residents of Suwannee County.
Hamilton County has six confirmed cases with 116 test results returned negative and five samples awaiting testing.
In Lafayette County, there is still one known case and 61 results returned negative.
