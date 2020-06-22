TALLAHASSEE — State Surgeon General Scott Rivkees has issued a public health advisory, urging the use of face masks when social distancing is not possible.
The health advisory was issued Monday and amended a previous advisory issued in March.
In the advisory, Rivkees said everybody in Florida “should wear face coverings in any setting where social distancing is not possible” unless certain conditions are met.
Among those are:
a child is less than 2 years old,
an individual has one or more medical conditions or disabilities that prevent wearing a face covering,
an individual is obtaining a service involving the nose or face for which temporary removal of the face covering is necessary to perform the service,
an individual works in a professions where use of a face covering will not be compatible with the duties of the profession,
an individual is engaged in outdoor work or recreation with appropriate social distancing in place.
Rivkees said people should follow CDC guidelines on what type of face marks are available and should be utilized.
In the advisory, Rivkees also encouraged those 65 years or older or those with high-risk health conditions to stay home, maintain social distancing, wear a face mask, wash their hands often or use hand sanitizer as well as clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces.
Rivkees also urged people to avoid gatherings of more than 50 people and in smaller gatherings to practice social distancing.
