TALLAHASSEE — With an additional 500 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus announced Sunday morning by the Florida Department of Health, the state is nearing 26,000 known cases.
According to the health department, there are now 25,996 confirmed cases of the virus with 764 deaths and 3,766 hospitalizations from the virus.
Suwannee County has 90 known cases and has had six deaths and 24 hospitalizations. According to health department data, there have been 435 tests conducted from the county with 345 tests returned negative. The majority of the county’s cases — 77 — are staff and residents of long-term care facilities.
Following directions from Gov. Ron DeSantis on Saturday, the health department released the names of facilities that have positive cases with Suwannee Health and Rehabilitation Center the only local facility listed.
Among Hamilton County’s three confirmed cases are two staff members or residents of long-term care facilities. Lafayette County’s lone case is a staff member or resident of a long-term care facility.
There have 95 tests conducted in Hamilton County with 92 negative results. One sample is awaiting testing. Lafayette County has had 47 residents test negative.
