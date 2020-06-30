Live Oak, FL (32064)

Today

Areas of patchy fog early. Mostly sunny skies this morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. High 92F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 74F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.