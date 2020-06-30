MFP_County LCBOCCCheckPresentation.JPG

Suwannee River Water Management District Executive Director Hugh Thomas, left, presents a payment in lieu of taxes to Lafayette County Board of County Commissioners Henry McCray, Lisa Walker, Anthony Adams and Lance Lamb at the board’s June 22 meeting.

MAYO — After providing a progress update to the Lafayette County Board of County Commissioners, Hugh Thomas handed over a check as well.

Thomas, the executive director of the Suwannee River Water Management District, presented the county with a payment in lieu of taxes check for $77,581.96 at the board’s June 22 meeting.

“We appreciate all that the Suwannee River Water Management District does for Lafayette County,” said Anthony Adams, the District 4 commissioner and board chairman. “We appreciate all of you, and the great leadership that you all have. It’s always a pleasure to work with the District.”

Thomas also discussed several programs funded by the district, including springs grants and river grants as well as agricultural-based funding programs.

He said currently there is a project ongoing at Mallory Swamp in the county and the SRWMD is currently in the process of a minimal water flow project near the Ichetucknee and lower Santa Fe River region.

“Thank you, we always enjoy being able to work with Lafayette County,” Thomas said. “We have a great team, and it really is a team effort. We look forward to continuing our work here, as a team.”

Also during the meeting, Public Works Director Scott Sadler told the board that there are 4-5 “high risk” areas that are in need of milling, one of them being located near the Lafayette Elementary School.

The board also unanimously approved a waiver exempting business tax receipt fees again. The county had also waived the fees the previous four years.

“This could be a potential untapped source of revenue for the county,” Building Official Robert Hinkle said.

The county’s budget workshop has been scheduled for July 27 at 4 p.m.

Kara M. Compo is a reporter for the Suwannee Democrat, Jasper News and Mayo Free Press. Her beats include general assignment, government, politics, law enforcement and first responders. ​

