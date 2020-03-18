LIVE OAK — The Suwannee River Water Management District is open for business.
However, following direction provided by Governor Ron DeSantis, the district has canceled all nonessential travel and is temporarily maximizing the use of remote work for staff to help reduce the spread of the Coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.
As of Wednesday, SRWMD headquarter access will be limited to staff only until further notice. Residents and stakeholders are encouraged to contact district staff remotely if they need assistance. Remote communication includes phone call, teleconference and email.
A list of SRWMD contacts and a general inquiry form are available on the district’s website at MySuwanneeRiver.com. Business hours remain Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Individual and small group day use of district lands will continue. However, groups larger than 10 people are prohibited on all SRWMD lands as of Wednesday. Additionally, Goose Pasture individual camp and group camp sites will be closed starting Monday.
"The health of our staff, the public and stakeholders is our main priority," the district said in a release. "Reducing face-to-face contact is one way the district is doing its part to prevent the spread of COVID-19."
Call 386-362-1001 with any questions. Contact information for staff is on the district’s website at MySuwanneeRiver.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.