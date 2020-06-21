LIVE OAK — For the second straight day, more than 20 new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus were confirmed in Suwannee County by the Florida Department of Health.
Twenty-eight cases were announced by the health department Sunday, raising the county’s total to 279 cases.
DOH-Suwannee County Administrator Kerry Waldron said the state data that shows the county with 310 cases is incorrect.
Waldron said results from mass testing at the Pilgrim’s Pride plant in Live Oak are being received and the plant’s address has been used for the testing. He said health department staff is working with Pilgrim’s Pride staff to “verify addresses/data/results and entering the correct address in the data base.”
The persons ill with the virus are a 40-year-old male, 45-year-old female, 26-year-old female, 36-year-old male, 22-year-old male, 54-year-old male, 27-year-old male, 20-year-old male, 36-year-old female, 58-year-old male, 59-year-old female, 58-year-old female, 62-year-old male, 34-year-old female, 25-year-old female, 40-year-old female, 22-year-old female, 29-year-old female, 46-year-old female, 25-year-old female, 35-year-old female, 56-year-old female, 54-year-old female, 55-year- old female, 33-year-old male, 28-year-old female and 20-year-old male. Twenty-two of these cases are connected to an existing case.
Lafayette County, meanwhile, had its 19th case announced Sunday, a 56-year-old female, who is connected to an existing case.
Two additional cases were also announced Sunday in Hamilton County, a 40-year-old male and a 36-year-old female. There are now 289 confirmed cases in Hamilton County.
Statewide, there were 97,291 known cases as of Sunday morning, an increase of 3,494 cases from Saturday. Those cases include 13,037 hospitalizations and 3,161 deaths in positive patients.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.