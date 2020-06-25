JASPER — Social media comments from Hamilton County Josh Smith has led to an outcry of criticism by Hamilton County residents.
At the Hamilton County Board of County Commissioners’ June 16 meeting, Mike Cohen and a number of other residents spoke out about their concern for the disregard displayed by Smith based on comments made via his social media account earlier this month.
The criticism comes after Smith commented on a post about Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd’s message of “you start looting; we start shooting” in a press conference following riots occurring throughout the country. The riots have occurred in addition to peaceful protests sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of law enforcement in Minneapolis as well as other instances of police brutality against African Americans.
Smith commented “Bam !!!!!!!! Hell yeah !!!!! Kill’em all let god sort them out” on the post, which were perceived by some as racial slurs.
“To anyone who was offended, I sincerely apologize,” Smith said during the meeting, adding that he has heard from numerous friends, classmates and other associated following his comments.
However, the apology did not calm the upset residents.
“You should have apologized publicly on social media since you started making the comments on social media,” Cohen said. “Would you have apologized if we hadn’t requested to speak at the meeting tonight?”
Melinda Roberson added: “If you had have had any intentions of apologizing it would have already been done (weeks ago).”
Smith, though, said he felt it was better to handle the apology face-to-face with the upset residents.
“I’m apologizing in person now, and I apologized to you and shook your hand like a man,” he said.
Robert Brown, the board’s chairman, declined comment when asked for his thoughts on Smith’s comments.
Randy Ogburn, the District 4 commissioner, though, said he was taken back by the post.
“When I was made aware of it, I thought ‘what was Josh thinking?’” Ogburn said before adding, “I think Josh has learned his lesson. He has apologized for it, I just would hope that the community would accept it.”
Cohen said Smith could be forgiven for the comments but that the concern is to make sure it doesn’t happen again.
“I want this to be a wakeup call for Mr. Smith,” Cohen said. “Being in office, you are held to a higher standard.”
Smith told the residents that he could continue to apologize for the comments, but “actions speak louder than words,” saying his character would show better than anything he could say.
