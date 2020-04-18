LIVE OAK — A sixth person has died from the COVID-19 coronavirus in Suwannee County, the Florida Department of Health announced Saturday morning. Also, two additional cases of the virus have been confirmed, raising the county’s total to 89.
The health department announced an 81-year-old male that had been hospitalized from the virus, and was connected to an existing case, has died. Previous deaths were a 77-year-old female, two 74-year-old males, a 79-year-old male and an 80-year-old male.
The new cases involve a 26-year-old male and a 93-year-old female and are both connected to an existing case.
The Florida Department of Health in Suwannee County (DOH-Suwannee) is now conducting its contact investigation and working on identifying and notifying individuals who will need to self-monitor for symptoms for a 14-day period. Contact investigations are a critical way for staff epidemiologists to track and prevent the spread of disease.
Health department data shows that 75 of the county’s cases are staff and residents at long-term care facilities.
The county has had 425 people tested with 336 negative results and one sample awaiting testing.
Hamilton County has three confirmed cases and has had 88 tests returned negative with one result pending. Two of Hamilton’s cases are staff or residents at long-term care facilities.
In Lafayette County, one person is known to have the virus and 47 residents have tested negative.
Statewide, there are 25,269 confirmed cases according to the health department. There have been 740 deaths in the state and 3,680 hospitalizations from the virus.
