MAYO — A sixth confirmed case of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Lafayette County was announced Saturday by the Florida Department of Health.
The case involves a 59-year-old male from a long-term care facility, Lafayette Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. According to health department data, one resident and two staff members of the nursing home are positive, as of Friday afternoon.
There have been 122 tests conducted from Lafayette County with 116 negative results.
The health department also announced two additional cases in Suwannee County, involving a 51-year-old male that is travel-related and the patient has recovered. The other case is a 29-year-old female that is a non-Florida resident. Overall, there are now 153 cases from Suwannee County.
In Suwannee County, 1,490 tests have been conducted with 1,337 negative results. The positive test rate is 10.3%.
According to data from the health department, Dacier Manor at the Advent Christian Village has one positive staff member as of Friday afternoon. Suwannee Health and Rehabilitation Center still has 62 positive residents — 34 of which have been transferred out of the facility — and four positive staff members as of Friday afternoon. All 18 of the county’s deaths were residents of Suwannee Health.
Hamilton County still has 144 cases, according to the health department data, 135 of which are inmates at Hamilton Correctional Institution. The county has had 1,271 tests conducted with 1,127 negative tests, a 11.3% positive test rate.
There are also four staff members at HCI that are positive and the prison still is awaiting results on 24 tests from inmates.
Statewide, there were 44,811 positive cases as of Saturday morning with 1,964 deaths and 8,146 hospitalizations in positive patients. The state has had 630,795 people tested.
