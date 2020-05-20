JASPER — Six new confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus were announced Wednesday morning in Hamilton County by the Florida Department of Health.
The cases involve a 59-year-old male, a 49-year-old male, a 38-year-old male, a 51-year-old male, a 28-year-old male and an 81-year-old male. The 81-year-old is not connected to an existing case, according to health department data. The other five are inmates at Hamilton Correctional Institution.
That brings Hamilton County’s total number of cases to 153, 142 of which are inmates at Hamilton CI. According to the Florida Department of Corrections, four staff members at HCI are also positive for the virus. There have been 868 negative tests in HCI inmates while four tests are still pending.
Total, 1,569 tests have been conducted in Hamilton County with 1,415 returned negative. There is one test that was inconclusive, according to health department data.
DOH-Hamilton County is offering additional community-wide testing opportunities with one event scheduled for 9-11 a.m. Thursday at the health department, 209 SE Central Ave. in Jasper, as well as 9-11 a.m. May 28 at the health department.
Those interested in being tested will not leave their vehicles and no signs or symptoms of the coronavirus are needed to be tested.
Suwannee County still has 160 known cases, including 18 deaths and 36 hospitalizations of positive patients.
There have been 1,645 tests conducted in Suwannee County with 1,485 results returned negative.
According to health department data, as of Monday, there was still one staff member at Dacier Manor at the Advent Christian Village that was positive. There were also still three staff members and 62 residents of Suwannee Health and Rehabilitation Center that were positive as of Monday. Of the residents at Suwannee Health, 34 had been transferred out of the facility.
Kerry Waldron, the administrator of health for Suwannee County, said Tuesday morning at the Board of County Commissioners meeting, that there had been positive tests in former residents of Suwannee Health that had been transferred to the Rehabilitation Center of Lake City, a sister facility. Health department data shows two positive residents at that facility as of Monday.
Waldron said mass testing has been performed at the Rehabilitation Center of Lake City by DOH-Columbia County.
In Layette County, there have been six known cases out of 160 total tests conducted. As of Monday, Lafayette Nursing and Rehabilitation Center had one positive resident.
In the state, there were 47,471 total cases as of Wednesday morning with 8,681 hospitalizations in positive patients and 2,096 deaths. A total of 772,669 people have been tested from the state, a 6.1% positive test rate.
