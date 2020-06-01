JASPER — The Florida Department of Health confirmed six new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus Monday in Hamilton County, raising the county’s total to 239 known cases.
The new cases involve a 66-year-old female, a 24-year-old male, a 49-year-old female, a 13-year-old male, a 4-year-old female and a 25-year-old male. That follows three new cases announced Sunday (22-year-old female, 26-year-old female and a 65-year-old male) and 10 cases Saturday.
According to the Florida Department of Corrections, there are still 201 cases in the inmates at Florida Correctional Institution and six staff members at the prison.
There has been 2,155 people tested in Hamilton County with an 11.1% positive test rate. Of those, DOC data shows 1,085 negative tests in Hamilton CI inmates as well as two results still pending.
Suwannee County added one new case Monday, a 50-year-old female. There are now 168 known cases in the county, including 18 deaths and 39 hospitalizations in positive patients.
There have been 2,458 people tested from Suwannee County, a 6.8% positive test rate.
There were no new cases confirmed in Lafayette County, which continues to have just eight known cases of the virus out of 381 total tests. Seven of those cases were staff or residents of a long-term care facility, according to health department data.
