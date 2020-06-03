LIVE OAK — Antonio White has known disappointment and failure.
From missing out on the gifted program in middle school due to his number of referrals to not being able to play Pop Warner football because of the expense, White said the description followed him everywhere he went.
“Above my head it said in bold letters, ‘This kid is a failure.’ And I believed it,” White said.
However, White has changed his outlook. He changed his perspective, the Suwannee High senior class president said Saturday during the Class of 2020 commencement ceremony.
“When you change the way you look at things, the things you look at change,” he added.
And for White, it did.
He said when he changed his mindset, that’s when his life began to change for the better.
The kid that kept getting referrals for fighting has been accepted into West Point. The kids that couldn’t make the middle school basketball team became a captain on Suwannee’s football team.
“There is a direct correlation between effort and opportunity,” he said. “Anything that you ever wished, wanted or dreamed for is up to the person in the mirror. And the choices you make every second dictate how badly you want it.”
White then urged his 224 fellow graduates to put God first and then believe in themselves and display the courage, discipline and desperation to pursue whatever they want in life.
Josh Braun, one of the four valedictorians in the Class of 2020 along with Herman Gunter, Lilian Lamb and Jessica Martin-Alonso, also told the graduates to find their passion, to identify the talents God has given them and “to take it and run with it.
“Our future is what we make it,” he said. “We decide our tomorrow.”
Gunter echoed those sentiments as well.
“Don’t try to follow someone else’s path,” he said after saying the seniors should stay true to their passions and use their gifts. “Unless you’re lost in the woods and you see a path, then follow it like your life depends on it.”
That life will be based on their choices, though, not their talents, SHS Principal Ronnie Gray said.
“It will be your choices in life that ultimately define you,” he said. “Do not buy what the world is selling. You will have to earn what you get. You are not entitled to or owed anything. You will need to be prepared to fight for your seat at the table and even more for a seat at the head of that table.”
