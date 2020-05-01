MAYO — After nearly three decades of classroom experience, Billy Shows is looking for a new role in continuing his education career.
Shows, a Lafayette High graduate and long-time Lafayette educator, has announced he is running for superintendent of Lafayette County Schools.
“I’m just excited to have the opportunity to work in a community that’s given a lot to me and I’d like to give a lot back to them as superintendent,” Shows said in announcing his campaign.
Shows has spent 28 years as an educator with the Lafayette school district, working with students with learning disabilities at Lafayette High School, mainly grades 9-12.
That career has included both work in his own classroom early in his career to now working with students that need assistance in other teachers’ classrooms.
Eight years ago, Shows said he had discussions with others in the community about the superintendent position.
However, he said he felt like he was in the middle of that teaching career and that the timing wasn’t right.
“Now, I just feel like I can do more in that position than in my current teaching position,” he said. “I really just feel like I’ve given to the community by teaching and coaching and I want to continue to do that from a top leadership position.”
Shows said there is a lot of good things going on in the Lafayette County schools. Both Lafayette Elementary and Lafayette High have earned an ‘A’ in the state’s School Grades issued by the Florida Department of Education the past two years, leading the district to earning those high marks as well. The district also has posted the highest graduation rate in the state the past two years.
A former athlete and coach at Lafayette, Shows said the success of the Hornets’ sports programs as well as the FFA program and the band play a key role in the district’s success as well.
“The main thing is a good balance between the education of all students and being able to continue to excel in…all our extracurricular activities,” he said.
However, Shows said one thing he’d like to provide for the county’s students is more opportunities for vocational training at home.
“We’re able to outsource that to Big Bend (Technical College) right now, but I’d like to get more of that on-site,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.