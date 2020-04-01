LIVE OAK — Although they took no formal action on the matter, the Suwannee County Board of County Commissioners still issued a directive to Sheriff Sam St. John: break up mass gatherings and disperse the crowds during the Coronavirus pandemic.
Although Chairman Len Stapleton asked the board to consider a social distancing order during Monday’s special called meeting that would authorize the sheriff and his officers to make sure groups of 10 were not gathering and to send those gathering on their way if it happened, the board had no intention of adding “teeth” to such a resolution.
“Are you talking about fines and penalties? Because I’m not going to do that,” Ricky Gamble said.
Stapleton, himself, said he didn’t want to fine or jail residents for breaking the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the State of Florida during the health crisis caused by COVID-19, the novel Coronavirus.
Ronnie Richardson, the District 5 commissioner, said he was opposed to any resolution that didn’t do anything other than provide the same mandate Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order already provided.
Richardson, though, said he agreed that gatherings should not be allowed on county property, including the springs, which are currently closed due to flooding from the Suwannee River. Greg Scott, the director of Suwannee Parks and Recreation, said that closure hasn’t prevented groups from gathering there anyways, which is trespassing.
“I understand that 90% of the people in this county are doing the right thing,” Stapleton said. “The problem is with government is you’ve got 10% that you have to look out for, that will not use common sense and wants to defy the system and go against you every step of the way.
“That 10% is the ones that are going to spread what we’re trying not to spread.”
County Attorney Jimmy Prevatt assured the board that the sheriff’s office could indeed disperse gatherings not only on county property but also private property during a state of emergency, which the board declared at a special called March 17 meeting and then renewed March 24 and again Monday.
The board also discussed issuing an order to close non-essential businesses where it is impossible to comply with the social distancing guidelines, such as hair and nail salons, barber shops, tattoo parlors and massage parlors.
However, with hairdresser Tina Allen and her husband, Ricky, speaking out passionately against such a move, the board didn’t proceed down that path. At least not yet.
“I understand precautions, I want everybody to be safe,” Ricky Allen said. “If you go shutting things down, things are going to change. If you shut things down three weeks ahead of time, what are you going to do when it gets bad, or if it does get bad, you now put people out of work three weeks extra.
“Sometimes, as our great President Donald Trump said, the cure could be worse than the virus itself. The economic impact could be great if things don’t stay halfway running.”
Tina Allen told the board her business has already taken a hit with worried customers, most older she added, already canceling appointments. She said her other customers wouldn’t come see her if they were sick and she has also offered to make house visits.
“People are being very smart,” she said. “People are being very cautious.”
County Administrator Randy Harris told the commissioners that he was thankful he was not sitting in their seat. He also told them they should look to other communities where the virus has spread much further for guidance on how to handle some of the aspects with Suwannee County’s response.
“The question for you is do you have a crystal ball?” he said. “If all of you can admit that you don’t, then maybe we can reflect on the experiences that others already have had. Which isn’t good.
“But, unfortunately, at some point, some tough decisions are going to have to be made.”
The board, though, didn’t choose to shut any other businesses down, at this time.
“I don’t want to see any business shut down,” Stapleton said, adding he didn’t want restaurants to have to close for dining. “But we have to look out for everybody, not just a couple.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.