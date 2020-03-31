LIVE OAK — With the spreading of the COVID-19 Coronavirus, Suwannee County Sheriff Sam St. John has two fears: the safety of his officers and the Suwannee County Jail.
St. John said his officers and the county are taking every precaution to keep them safe and virus free.
“My two fears are the guys on the road getting it or someone with a confirmed case that they’re around, so then they’d have to be quarantined for 14 days and we’ll be shorthanded,” he said.
“And the other part, we get it inside the jail and how do we handle that as far as quarantining them and making sure it didn’t spread inside the jail.”
Those precautions for the patrol officers with the SCSO include the use of misting sprayers to spray the patrol cars down at the start of every shift. St. John said the spray kills any kind of virus that it touches.
He said the officers also will return to the station and re-spray the cars again if they arrest somebody on their shift. They also all are armed with hand sanitizers and Lysol wipes.
“We don’t have any of the PPE equipment, we’ve got some ordered and as soon as we get that, it will be assigned to the officers.”
The Live Oak Police Department is in a similar situation.
“We’re in the same boat as everybody else,” Police Chief Keith Davis said. “We’re still scrambling to try and get the PPE to where if we have to go to something where we know there’s a good possibility, the stuff is just not available.”
What is available for officers with both the LOPD and SCSO is social distancing, as hard as that can be for them to do, at times.
But when possible, it is a tool to utilize.
“If our officers seem to stand at a greater distance than normal to try and handle the situation, they’re just taking precautions to try and limit exposure for them, us and everybody else,” Davis said. “It’s a battle.”
St. John added: “Plus, we’re not trying to be rude to anybody but we’re keeping our distance from them and we’re not shaking hands, and then if they suspect something, at that point in time, they take a little more precautions and do what they can to keep their distance.”
Social distancing is also coming into play at the jail, which is also being sprayed multiple times a day to help kill any virus that may get in. Visitation has been canceled and St. John said attorneys are also being encouraged to stay away. Instead the jail is urging lawyers to call the jail and inmates would have access to a phone in the interview room. St. John added there is a laptop available for video conferencing, if necessary, with judges and attorneys.
And when officers are bringing new inmates to the jail after arrests, St. John said they are screened with questionnaires provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to determine the likelihood of them being sick with the virus.
“Any type of thing that may meet the criteria, we’ll mask the person up and go straight to the medical cell and be quarantined there,” St. John said, adding there has not been a prisoner yet that has needed to be quarantined under suspicion of COVID-19.
If that does happen, once quarantined in the medical cell, the health department would be notified to come and collect a sample for testing.
“So far we’re good there,” St. John said. “We’re just taking every, every precaution.”
