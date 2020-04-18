JACKSONVILLE — According to the National Weather Service, the Suwannee River Valley could see severe thunderstorms today and Sunday.
The NWS shows a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms late morning to mid-afternoon today with damaging winds with gusts of up to 50-70 miles per hour, hail and isolated tornadoes.
Sunday night and into Monday, there is an enhanced risk of severe weather with tornadoes, large hail and damaging wind gusts possible.
The NWS forecast also shows the area could receive 1-1.5 inches of rain through Monday and with more heavy rainfall possible the end of the week, up to 3 inches of rain possible through Thursday night.
