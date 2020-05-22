MAYO — A seventh confirmed case of the COVID-19 coronavirus was announced Friday in Lafayette County by the Florida Department of Health.
Three additional cases were confirmed also for both Hamilton and Suwannee counties.
The latest case in Lafayette County involves a 32-year-old male, who has self-quarantined in another state as it is travel-related.
Lafayette County has had 338 tests conducted total and has had one person hospitalized that tested positive for the virus.
The new cases in Suwannee County are a 56-year-old female, a 25-year-old female and a 10-year-old female and two of them are connected to an existing case, according to the health department. The county how has 164 known cases, 159 in Florida residents.
There have been 37 hospitalizations and 18 deaths in positive patients from Suwannee County, which has had 2,093 tests conducted with 1,922 negative results. All 18 deaths were residents at Suwannee Health and Rehabilitation Center.
The latest data from the health department shows Suwannee Health has two positive staff members and 60 positive residents, including 33 that have been transferred out of the facility, as of Wednesday afternoon.
Hamilton County’s latests cases are three more inmates at Hamilton Correctional Institution, which now has 148 positive inmates and five positive staff members. There are 159 known cases in the county, one that has included a hospitalization.
According to data from the Florida Department of Corrections, 244 tests on inmates at Hamilton CI are still pending while there have been 868 negative test results on HCI inmates.
Hamilton County, total, has had 1,651 tests conducted with 1,489 negative results. The county’s positive test rate is 9.6%.
The state has had 837,172 people tested as of Friday morning with 49,451 total cases, a 5.9% positive test rate. There have been 9,117 hospitalizations and 2,190 deaths in COVID-19 patients in the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.