LIVE OAK — The second suspect in the armed robbery and attempted murder at the Gold Leaf Pawn shop is in custody.
Victoria Mercedas Fender, a 35-year-old from Tallahassee, was booked into the Suwannee County Jail on Sunday evening after being picked up Sunday afternoon from a hotel in Tallahassee by the U.S. Marshal’s Service, Suwannee County Sheriff Sam St. John said.
Fender is charged with robbery with firearm and attempted premeditated murder for the April 20 robbery in which the store owner was shot multiple times.
The suspects then fled the store and escaped in a silver Nissan sedan.
On Tuesday, the SCSO announced that 32-year-old Jermar Tillie had been charged with first degree attempted murder and the armed robbery of the pawn shop.
Tillie was released from state prison in December on second degree attempted murder charges.
He was identified April 22 through tips and was located and arrested in Lake City on unrelated charges later that day.
On Tuesday, a warrant was obtained for Tillie in relation to the robbery.
Fender was identified Thursday thanks to more tips from the public and a warrant was obtained for her arrest as well.
St. John said the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies are tracking down leads on the getaway driver.
The store owner is still recovering from his injuries in a Gainesville hospital. St. John said he is doing better but "still has a long way to go."
