JASPER — A second death in a COVID-19 coronavirus patient has been confirmed in Hamilton County by the Florida Department of Health on Wednesday.
According to the health department, an 81-year-old male that had been hospitalized has passed away after testing positive for the virus. The county’s first death in a confirmed COVID-19 case came Friday with a 72-year-old female.
“We are saddened to learn of the passing of a member of our community,” said Florida Department of Health in Hamilton County Administrator Thomas Moffses. “Our deepest condolences go out to the family and loved ones of the individual who is no longer with us.”
Four new cases of the virus were also confirmed in the county on Wednesday morning by the health department. The new cases involve a 30-year-old female, a female child that hasn’t turned 1 — both connected to an existing case – a 27-year-old male and a 49-year-old female.
Of the county’s 267 confirmed cases, there have been six hospitalizations and the two deaths. Health department data also shows that 217 of the county’s cases are from inmates or staff at a correctional facility with three more being staff or residents of a long-term care facility.
There have been 2,342 people tested from Hamilton County, which has an 11.4% positive test rate.
Two additional cases of the virus were also announced for Suwannee County on Wednesday by the health department.
Those cases, which brings Suwannee County’s total of known cases to 178, involve a 28-year-old female that is connected to an existing case, and a 34-year-old male.
There have been 2,747 tests conducted in Suwannee County with 6.5% of those testing positive.
Of those testing positive, 40 have been hospitalized and there have been 18 deaths, all residents of Suwannee Health and Rehabilitation Center. Also, 119 of the county’s cases were residents or staff at long-term care facilities.
Lafayette County still has 12 known cases out of 407 tests conducted. Seven of the county’s cases were staff or residents of a long-term care facility and there has been one hospitalization in a positive case from Lafayette County.
Statewide, there have been 1,280,003 people tested as of Wednesday morning with 5.3% — 67,371 — testing positive. Of those cases, 11,345 people have been hospitalized with 2,801 deaths.
