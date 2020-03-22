TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Department of Health announced Sunday evening a second person in Columbia County has tested positive for the Coronavirus (COVID-19).
According to the health department, a 70-year-old woman tested positive for the virus Sunday, joining a 46-year-old woman that tested positive Saturday. Neither case were related to travel, according to DOH.
In the Sunday evening update, there are now 1,007 total confirmed cases in the state from 47 counties with 932 awaiting further testing from the public health lab, which is intended for people with symptoms and known exposure or severe illness.
There have also been 17 people in Columbia County test negative for COVID-19 with an additional 16 people awaiting the additional testing.
There have been no positive tests in Suwannee, Hamilton or Lafayette counties, according to the health department data. Nine Suwannee County cases have tested negative with four more people awaiting additional testing.
In Lafayette County, four have tested negative.
Two people in Hamilton County have tested negative with two additional tests awaiting.
Dade County has 228 confirmed cases while Broward County has 217 confirmed cases.
The DOH data shows that 191 cases — 19% — are from individuals between 60 and 69 years of age. An additional 170 cases — 17% — are between 50 and 59 years old. Every age group from 20-29 years old through 70-79 years old has accounted for at least 12% of the state’s cases.
DOH data also indicates 57% of the cases are men.
