LIVE OAK, Fla. — A second case of COVID-19, the novel Coronavirus, has been confirmed in Suwannee County.
According to the Florida Department of Health, the second case announced Sunday evening is a 47-year-old male, who is self isolating and did not travel. The first case resulted in a positive test Thursday was a 51-year-old female, who also was not travel related and is self isolating.
The Florida Department of Health in Suwannee County is now conducting its contact investigation and working on identifying and notifying individuals who will need to self-monitor for symptoms for a 14-day period. Contact investigations are a critical way for staff epidemiologists to track and prevent the spread of disease.
“If we work together using smart mitigation practices, we can reduce COVID-19’s impact on our community,” said Kerry Waldron, the administrator of health in Suwannee County. “We must practice social distancing, stay home when sick, frequently wash your hands for at least 20 seconds, cover coughs and sneezes, and follow CDC prevention guidelines to stop the spread of the virus.”
The second Suwannee County case was one of 806 new cases Sunday, topping the 737 from Saturday, which had been the most new cases in a day in the state so far. There are now 4,950 confirmed cases of the virus, 4,768 in Florida residents.
Fifty-four people have tested negative in Suwannee County with eight more awaiting test results.
There have been no confirmed cases in Hamilton or Lafayette counties. There have been 11 people rested in Lafayette County, all with negative tests. Sixteen people have tested negative in Hamilton County with two tests pending.
Statewide, there have been 633 people hospitalized from the virus with 60 deaths.
