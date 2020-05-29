LIVE OAK — The Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office had help in tracking down the two suspects that robbed the Gold Leaf Pawn last month.
And last week, Sheriff Sam St. John publicly thanked and rewarded two of those helping hands: Travis Williams and Raymond Galler.
Williams, who works at Melody Christian Church, observed the suspects running from the pawn shop April 20 including one suspect, a black male, carrying a gun.
St. John said after Williams first checked to make sure everyone at Melody Christian Academy was OK, he checked on the pawn shop where he saw the owner lying on the floor after being shot multiple times.
In addition to calling 911 and providing authorities a description of the suspects, St. John said Williams also provided one other crucial bit of help.
“Mr. Williams had the foresight, the thought and the courage to take a picture of the getaway car,” St. John said. “That was just very, very tremendous in helping us get this case solved.”
St. John thanked Williams for taking action in the immediate aftermath of the robbery and shooting.
For his contributions, St. John presented Williams with an outstanding citizen award, a challenge coin as well as a check from the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office for helping to solve the crime.
Galler, a business owner in Lake City, had noticed suspicious behavior at his location on April 18 — two days prior to the robbery — including two people walking from the back of his parking lot to a pawn shop next door.
When Galler approached the driver of the vehicle, who then took off, he also wrote down the license place number on the car.
“Thank you, thank you, thank you for writing the tag number down,” St. John said.
The Lake City man then called authorities days later after seeing the information posted on the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
“From getting that tag number, it just exploded then,” St. John added about the case.
That led to the arrest of Jermar Tillie, the suspected shooter, later that day.
Galler also was presented with an outstanding citizen award from St. John along with a challenge coin and a $5,000 reward check from the Florida Sheriffs Association’s Criminal Apprehension Assistance Program.
“I’m just indebted to both of y’all for doing this,” St. John said. “That just shows what kind of community we live in.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.