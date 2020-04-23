LIVE OAK — Several “persons of interest” in the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office investigation into an armed robbery and attempted murder have been arrested on unrelated charges.
The SCSO announced Thursday afternoon that those “persons of interest” were arrested by other agencies and none are from Suwannee County. The SCSO is not releasing their names due to the ongoing investigation.
In the release, the SCSO said the white female suspect has not been identified.
Authorities did locate the getaway vehicle Wednesday night and it has been processed by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s Crime Lab.
Prior to Monday’s robbery at the Gold Leaf Pawn in which the black male suspect shot the store owner multiple times, the SCSO said that the suspects also visited the pawn shop on Saturday as well as a Lake City pawn shop.
The SCSO said the suspects are to be considered armed and dangerous and anyone that recognizes them should not approach them. Rather, people should call 911 or the SCSO at 386-362-2222.
Sheriff Sam St. John said the victim was doing much better as he recovers from his injuries.
