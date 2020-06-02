LIVE OAK — The Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men that are accused of stealing from the Live Oak Busy Bee on Sunday.
According to an SCSO release, a black male distracted the clerk in the diesel pump area of the store on U.S. Hwy. 129 north of Interstate 10 on Sunday morning while his accomplice, another black man, searched the rear area of the store.
The second suspect located the store office and took a large sum of money that was being prepared for deposit by the store clerks, according to the release.
The suspect hid the money in his pants and the pair left the store, driving in a 2016-2020 Nissan Kick crossover vehicle, the release states. The license plate on the car was obstructed or covered, making the tag number unreadable.
Anyone with information about the theft should contact the SCSO at 386-362-2222.
