LIVE OAK, Fla. — Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office investigators continue to investigate a shooting at the Holiday Inn Express on Tuesday night.
Sheriff Sam St. John said the incident occurred around 9 p.m. Tuesday and investigators are chasing down leads on a number of suspects.
St. John said the suspects attempted an armed robbery at the hotel at the U.S. Highway 129 and Interstate 10 interchange when a scuffle broke out. During the altercation, a victim was shot in the upper thigh.
A local nurse was in the drive-through at the neighboring Taco Bell and heard the gunshots and saw the suspects run off into the woods behind the restaurant. She then went to the scene.
“I’d like to commend her,” St. John said. “Most people would have went the other way, but she went to the scene and saw he was hurt.
“She probably saved his life.”
St. John added the nurse applied a tourniquet and stopped the bleeding from a major artery in the man’s leg until paramedics arrived.
St. John said it is believed the suspects likely parked a vehicle nearby, possibly the Walmart parking lot, and fled the area in it.
The SCSO had assistance from the Florida Highway Patrol, Live Oak Police Department and K-9 units from both Hamilton and Suwannee correctional institutions in searching the area Tuesday night.
Anyone with information about the shooting may contact Investigator Chris Frost at 386-362-2222 or 386-364-7993. Those wishing to remain anonymous may also call 386-208-TIPS (8477).
