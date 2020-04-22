LIVE OAK — While people across the state have been encouraged to stay at home, the most important “shelter-in-place” orders are for those infected by the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Those who test positive for the virus are ordered to self-isolate for 14 days while monitoring their symptoms.
While Kerry Waldron, the administrator of health in Suwannee and Lafayette counties, said those orders have mostly been followed locally, there have been isolated instances where the infected people haven’t completely followed orders.
In those instances, the health department and the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office have worked together to stop that problem.
“Everybody, for the most part, has been very cooperative and abiding by the self isolation,” Waldron said. “We’ve not had any major issues.”
Suwannee County Sheriff Sam St. John, too, said a phone call has been effective so far in reinforcing those orders.
“There’s been a couple that we got reports that they’ve been out in the community and we made some phone calls,” he said. “It’s not been when they’re all out and ‘round about.
“After we make the phone call, that seemed to solve the problem there. We explained to them that this was something they were mandated and had to do. Coming from us, that seemed to solve the problem.”
While it hasn’t been a recurring issue, St. John said if those phone calls wouldn’t work, the next step in enforcing the quarantine would be to obtain a judge’s order and then file criminal charges.
If that step is deemed necessary at some point, St. John said it creates another issue for the county. Namely, arresting and charging an infected person.
“There’s nothing that we could do until they were COVID free because we wouldn’t want them in the jail,” he said, adding the charges would likely be filed at a later date in order to keep the virus away from the Suwannee County Jail.
“We’re naturally trying to keep it out. And not saying they wouldn’t be arrested when this is all said and done, but it hasn’t come to that.”
Waldron added: “We greatly appreciate their cooperation with us to make sure folks understand the importance of social distancing and self isolation.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.