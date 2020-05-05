LIVE OAK, Fla. — Graduation at Branford High and Suwannee High will continue as scheduled and look very familiar.
After announcing last week that Branford High’s graduation will still occur May 29 at Buccaneer Stadium as scheduled with the Suwannee High commencement slated for May 30 at Langford Stadium, Superintendent of Schools Ted Roush announced Tuesday that the ceremonies will “be held in traditional style, with limited capacity."
The graduations will be held at 8 p.m. on those dates with the baccalaureate ceremony at Branford to be held May 28 at 8 p.m. at Buccaneer Stadium, while Suwannee’s will be May 27 at 8 p.m. at Langford Stadium.
Due to social distancing guidelines, which the district said must be followed by both graduates and spectators, there will be a limited number of people allowed in the stadiums for the ceremonies. As such, each graduate will be given four special identification arm bands that will allow admission into baccalaureate and graduation.
Anyone not in possession of an arm band for that specific event will be denied entry.
“Should governmental and Health Department guidelines change…that allow for additional arm bands to be issued, Branford High School and Suwannee High School will make those adjustments at that time,” Roush said in a release.
Any seniors not needing all four of their arm bands may give extras to fellow classmates.
During the ceremonies, all graduates will be spaced properly on the field to obey social distancing guidelines of at least six feet separation. Spectators will need to follow similar practices in the stadiums and follow markings on and around the stadium, the district said.
Also, no groups will be allowed to assemble before, during or after the events on school district property.
Graduation ceremonies for RIVEROAK Technical College are to be determined.
For both baccalaureate and graduation ceremonies, only authorized personnel and participants will be allowed on the fields before, during and following the ceremonies.
For more information, contact Branford High School or Suwannee High School.
