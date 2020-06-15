LIVE OAK — Citing the strength and resiliency of the country, state and county, the Suwannee County School District announced Monday morning its plan for an Aug. 10 return to school.
“We believe that students and parents, along with the community, must resume the new school year with as much normalcy as possible, as we all learn to live in the Coronavirus (COVID) world,” the district’s “Sensible in Suwannee” plan said.
In the district’s plan, masks will not be required but faculty, staff and students may wear a mask that is self-provided. School staff, though, will not be responsible for ensuring that students wear masks they bring with them.
Student masks are to be any solid color and may not be a bandana or bandana-like mask.
The district said it also will not be taking daily temperature checks because “it is also not a good predictor of COVID presence in children.” The plan also states that many children don’t experience symptoms beyond a common cold, thus rendering the normal screening questions ineffective as well.
However, anybody — students, faculty or staff — that experiences signs of symptoms of the virus should report those concerns to the school nurse immediately for evaluation.
If that person tests positive for COVID-19, the Florida Department of Health - Suwannee County will assist the district in implementing the proper steps to prevent further exposure or transmission of the virus.
The positive patient will not be allowed to return to school until cleared by a physician with a doctor’s note. Absences will be excused for the duration of time on the doctor’s note.
“For the health, safety and welfare of all individuals, this requirement cannot be waived,” the district said in the release.
Also, students that have a fever should remain at home and will not be allowed to return to school until they are fever free, without medication, for 24 hours. That student’s temperature will be checked by the school nurse upon return to school.
The district said all facilities and buses have been sanitized to ensure a “clean and safe return.”
Once school resumes, buildings will continue to be cleaned daily with high-traffic areas cleaned throughout the day. Buses will be cleaned prior to morning pick-up and afternoon drop-off. Water fountains, restrooms, sinks, faucets, door handles, desktops, cafeteria lines, railing and tables will all be cleaned more frequently.
Staff will teach and stress to students the importance of regular hand washing upon entering school as well as following students moving to different classes. Hand sanitizer stations will also be available in gymnasiums, cafeterias, auditoriums, media centers and outside playgrounds.
Students also should not share hygiene items, school supplies or food and drink in order to prevent the spread of illness.
The district said student seating will be spaced as far apart in all venues as space allows.
Parents are encouraged to contact their child’s school with concerns or questions.
“Life for students, families, community, and the school district must move forward, as the education of our citizens of tomorrow is of paramount importance in our ability for us to thrive as a community,” the district said in the release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.